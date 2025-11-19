Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals updates on Ricca EGM and settlement

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), a strategic minerals producer and explorer, has announced that, further to the RNS dated 12 November 2025, Ricca Resources Limited has confirmed that its EGM will be held on 12 December 2025. Consequently, Firering expects to receive US$1 million in full settlement of all debts and claims owed by Ricca, with payment anticipated five business days after the EGM.

As stated previously, Firering also expects that Ricca will make a distribution of net proceeds to its shareholders following completion of the sale of a Ricca subsidiary asset for A$4.4 million (approximately £2.2 million), subject to an adjustment of up to A$332,000 (approximately £166,000) payable to Skylark Minerals Limited (ASX: SKM) (Skylark). Firering holds a 10.6 percent shareholding in Ricca.

