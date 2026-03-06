Follow us on:

Finseta partners with Swoop to support SME funding

Finseta Plc

Finseta has formed a partnership with Swoop Funding aimed at strengthening financial access for small and medium sized businesses while broadening the reach of its international payments and foreign exchange platform.

For many growing companies, access to funding and the ability to manage international payments are closely linked. Businesses expanding into new markets frequently need external capital to support growth, but once funds are secured they must also move money across borders efficiently and manage currency exposure. By combining Swoop’s funding discovery platform with Finseta’s payment and FX services, the partnership aims to address both needs within a single ecosystem.

Through the arrangement, businesses using Swoop Funding to identify lending, grant and equity financing opportunities will gain access to Finseta’s platform for international payments and foreign exchange. The integration is intended to help companies deploy capital more effectively once financing has been secured, particularly where suppliers, partners or operations span multiple countries and currencies.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

