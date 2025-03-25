Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Is the 7.85% Potential Upside Worth Your Investment?

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO), a leader in the technology sector, is at the forefront of analytics and digital decisioning technologies. With a market cap of $46.38 billion, FICO’s innovative solutions continue to shape the landscape for businesses around the globe. The company, founded in 1956 and headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, operates through two main segments: Scores and Software.

The Scores segment is all about leveraging predictive analytics, offering both business-to-business and business-to-consumer scoring solutions. Meanwhile, the Software segment provides a suite of pre-configured analytic and decision management solutions that cater to a wide array of business needs, from fraud detection to customer engagement.

Currently trading at $1,897.66, FICO’s stock price has experienced a modest increase of 0.02% recently, with a 52-week range between $1,110.85 and $2,382.40. Despite a lack of traditional valuation metrics such as P/E and PEG ratios, the company’s forward P/E stands at 52.34, suggesting that investors are banking on future earnings growth.

Remarkably, FICO has demonstrated a revenue growth of 15.20%, underscoring its position as a growth company within the software application industry. With an EPS of 21.82 and a free cash flow of nearly $594 million, the company is in a strong position to reinvest in its operations and pursue further growth opportunities. However, potential investors should note that FICO does not offer dividends, with a payout ratio fixed at 0.00%.

Analyst sentiment towards FICO stock is generally positive, with 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. The target price range spans from $1,257.00 to $2,600.00, with an average target of $2,046.56, presenting a potential upside of 7.85%. This potential for growth, combined with the company’s pioneering technology, makes FICO a compelling prospect for investors seeking exposure to the technology sector.

From a technical perspective, FICO’s relative strength index (RSI) at 23.47 suggests that the stock is currently oversold, possibly indicating a buying opportunity. The stock is also trading slightly above its 50-day moving average of $1,838.50, yet below the 200-day moving average of $1,858.69, presenting a mixed technical outlook.

In the ever-evolving world of technology, Fair Isaac Corporation remains a formidable player, continuously adapting its offerings to meet the demands of businesses across various regions, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Investors considering FICO should weigh its growth potential against its current valuation metrics and analyst ratings, particularly in light of the company’s focus on innovation and digital solutions. As always, thorough due diligence and consideration of market conditions are essential when making investment decisions.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Fair Isaac Corporation Share Price Target ‘$1,935.51’, now -4.7% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fair Isaac Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -8.5% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fair Isaac Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -8.7% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fair Isaac Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -9.8% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fair Isaac Corporation Share Price Target ‘$1,756.01’, now -9.2% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fair Isaac Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -1.4% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.