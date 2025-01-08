Exelixis, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$33.97’, now 2.3% Upside Potential

Exelixis, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EXEL) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $42.00 and $23.00 and has a mean share price target at $33.97. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.20 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 2.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $34.42 and the 200 day MA is $26.59. The market cap for the company is 9.77B. Currently the stock stands at: $34.21 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,996,510,553 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.07, revenue per share of $7.03 and a 12.81% return on assets.

Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines and combination regimens at the forefront of cancer care. It has four products, including its flagship molecule, cabozantinib, which is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET. Cabozantinib is approved as CABOMETYX tablets used for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), both alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMS) OPDIVO (nivolumab), for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and for radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Cabozantinib is also approved as COMETRIQ capsules for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). Its other two products are COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of multiple combination regimens to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma and MINNEBRO an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) approved the treatment of hypertension.