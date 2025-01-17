Follow us on:

Exelixis, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -4.5% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
Exelixis, Inc. with ticker code (EXEL) now have 22 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $42.00 and $23.00 calculating the average target price we see $35.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.27 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $35.02 and the 200 day MA is $26.96. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.44B. Currently the stock stands at: $36.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,972,245,005 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.58, revenue per share of $7.03 and a 12.81% return on assets.

Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines and combination regimens at the forefront of cancer care. It has four products, including its flagship molecule, cabozantinib, which is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET. Cabozantinib is approved as CABOMETYX tablets used for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), both alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMS) OPDIVO (nivolumab), for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and for radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Cabozantinib is also approved as COMETRIQ capsules for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). Its other two products are COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of multiple combination regimens to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma and MINNEBRO an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) approved the treatment of hypertension.

