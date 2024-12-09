Exelixis, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -11.0% Downside Potential

Exelixis, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EXEL) now have 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $38.00 and $18.90 and has a mean target at $32.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.04 this would imply there is a potential downside of -11.0%. The 50 day MA is $31.57 and the 200 day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of 10.23B. The stock price is currently at: $35.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,098,998,436 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.11, revenue per share of $7.03 and a 12.81% return on assets.

Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines and combination regimens at the forefront of cancer care. It has four products, including its flagship molecule, cabozantinib, which is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET. Cabozantinib is approved as CABOMETYX tablets used for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), both alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMS) OPDIVO (nivolumab), for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and for radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Cabozantinib is also approved as COMETRIQ capsules for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). Its other two products are COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of multiple combination regimens to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma and MINNEBRO an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) approved the treatment of hypertension.