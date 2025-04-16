Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Eversource Energy (ES): Navigating a 5.19% Dividend Yield and an 18.45% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES), a formidable player in the regulated electric utilities arena, has been drawing attention from investors, thanks in part to its attractive 5.19% dividend yield and a potential upside of 18.45%. With a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, Eversource Energy stands as a key utility provider in the United States, delivering essential services across electricity, natural gas, and water distribution.

### Price and Valuation
Currently trading at $57.98, Eversource Energy’s stock price has shown some volatility, fluctuating within a 52-week range of $54.25 to $68.40. Despite a slight price drop of 0.01% recently, the company’s forward P/E ratio is a compelling 11.55, suggesting that investors might find value as the stock is trading below its historical averages.

The absence of trailing P/E and PEG ratios, along with other valuation metrics, indicates potential complexities in the company’s financial structure. Nevertheless, these gaps should prompt investors to delve deeper into the underlying factors influencing these metrics.

### Performance and Financial Health
Eversource Energy reported a revenue growth of 10.30%, a positive sign in the utilities sector where growth is often sluggish. However, the company’s return on equity (ROE) at 5.55% reflects modest profitability relative to its peers. Investors should be cautious about the negative free cash flow reported at approximately -$2.37 billion, which could impact future dividend sustainability or growth initiatives.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 2.27 and a high payout ratio of 125.99% might raise eyebrows, as it implies that the company is paying out more in dividends than it earns. This situation warrants a closer examination of Eversource Energy’s financial strategies and future earnings projections to ensure long-term sustainability.

### Dividend Appeal
For income-focused investors, Eversource Energy’s 5.19% dividend yield is undoubtedly appealing. This robust yield provides an attractive income stream, especially in a low-interest-rate environment. However, the high payout ratio highlights the importance of monitoring the company’s cash flow and earnings trajectory to gauge the reliability of these dividends.

### Analyst Ratings and Market Sentiment
Analysts show a mixed sentiment towards Eversource Energy, with 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. The target price range varies significantly, from $47.00 to $85.00, with an average target of $68.68, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. This discrepancy suggests that while some see considerable growth potential, others remain cautious about the company’s near-term prospects.

### Technical Indicators
Eversource Energy’s technical indicators provide additional insights. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $60.44 and $62.00, respectively. The RSI (14) stands at 63.81, indicating that the stock is nearing overbought territory, which could precede a pullback. Meanwhile, the MACD at -1.04, with a signal line at -0.80, suggests a bearish trend that investors should watch closely.

### Conclusion
Eversource Energy offers investors a blend of income through its high dividend yield and potential capital appreciation with an estimated upside of 18.45%. However, the company’s high payout ratio, negative free cash flow, and mixed analyst ratings underscore the necessity for careful consideration. Investors should weigh these factors against the backdrop of a stable utility sector and Eversource’s strategic position in the market. As always, a thorough analysis and a clear understanding of one’s investment goals and risk tolerance are essential when considering an investment in Eversource Energy.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Fidelity National Information S (FIS): A 20% Upside Opportunity with a Strong Technological Foothold

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD): A 48% Upside Potential Beckons Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Edison International (EIX): A 21.35% Potential Upside Awaits Investors in the Utilities Sector

    Broker Ratings

    FMC Corporation (FMC): Is This Agricultural Giant Ready for a Rebound with 28% Potential Upside?

    Broker Ratings

    The Campbell’s Company (CPB): Unpacking a 14.48% Upside Potential in the Consumer Defensive Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH): A 22% Upside Potential for Tech-Savvy Investors

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.