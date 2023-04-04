Essentra PLC 42.1% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Essentra PLC with ticker (LON:ESNT) now has a potential upside of 42.1% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Essentra PLC share price of 197 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 42.1%. Trading has ranged between 165 (52 week low) and 336 (52 week high) with an average of 1,241,081 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £581,217,395.



Essentra plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of essential components and solutions. The Company operates through the Components segment. The Components segment is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic injection molded, vinyl dip molded and metal items. The Components segment also includes the Reid Supply business, which provides a wide range of branded hardware supplies to a broad base of industrial customers, primarily located in the United States Mid-West. The Components segment operates internationally in approximately 25 countries worldwide, 12 manufacturing facilities and 22 sales and distribution operations. The Components segment offers products for a variety of applications in industries, such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy. The Company also offers industrial parts for the engineering sector.







