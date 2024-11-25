Essentra PLC 35.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Essentra PLC with ticker (LON:ESNT) now has a potential upside of 35.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



ESNT.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Essentra PLC share price of 147 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 35.7%. Trading has ranged between 126 (52 week low) and 192 (52 week high) with an average of 525,620 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £427,534,193.



Essentra plc is a United Kingdom-based global provider of essential components and solutions. The Company is focused on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection molded, vinyl dip molded and metal items. The Company’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes 14 manufacturing facilities, 24 distribution centers and 33 sales and service centers. The Company’s geographical segments include EMEA, Americas and APAC. It supplies products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy. Its products include protective caps and plugs, access hardware, cable management, plastic fasteners, electronics hardware, other hardware, security seals and others. It caters to business-to-business manufacturers and its core markets range from data cabinet and telecoms station manufacturers to automotive suppliers and manufacturers.







