Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Essential insight into the CSCS card landscape

Hercules Plc

Across the UK, many sites are now stipulating that everyone on‑site must hold a valid CSCS card. This creates a ripple of demand in training and assessment services, not simply for the card itself, but for the underlying qualifications and tests that lead to issuance. In effect, the industry is raising its entry threshold, making compliance a gatekeeper.

The CSCS scheme is not one‑size‑fits‑all; it is tiered to reflect role, responsibility and qualification level. Entry‑level labourers typically hold the green card after completing a Level 1 health & safety course and passing the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) health, safety and environment test. Tradespeople with NVQ or SVQ Level 2 step into the blue card bracket, while advanced craft or supervisory roles (NVQ/SVQ Level 3/4) are denoted by a gold card. For managers with NVQ Levels 5‑7 the black card applies, and for academically or professionally qualified individuals the white card is used. There is also a red card issued for temporary or provisional status, often apprentices or individuals awaiting full qualification.

For a training company, advising candidates on the right pathway, facilitating the preparatory qualification, and guiding them through the CITB test becomes a service‑chain, and the firm that does this efficiently stands to benefit from repeat demand as the workforce cycles through renewal and up‑skilling. Most CSCS cards remain valid for five years, and renewal typically requires updated training or reassessment, implying a recurring‑revenue opportunity for training providers.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Hercules Site Services

Hercules plc FY25 update, record revenue expected at over £118m

Hercules plc expects FY25 revenue above £118m, up 16% year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA and PBT in line with market forecasts. Growth was driven by UK infrastructure investment, acquisitions including Advantage
Hercules Site Services

Hercules secures £6.5m in UK water sector contracts

Hercules has been awarded contracts worth approximately £6.5 million from clients including Galliford Try, Costain and Thames Water. The contracts span multiple UK water regions and highlight Hercules’ growing role
Hercules Site Services

Hercules steps into power with a high-voltage labour move

Hercules plc enters the UK energy sector with the acquisition of Advantage NRG, securing specialist capability just as demand for overhead linesmen surges in line with the country's net-zero infrastructure
Hercules Site Services

Hercules reports record revenue and strong profit growth in H1

Hercules plc reports impressive interim results for H1 2025, showcasing record revenue, boosted profits, and strong growth in the UK infrastructure sector.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules acquires QTT to boost academy training capacity

Hercules plc announces the acquisition of Quality Transport Training Ltd, enhancing its Academy's capacity to address the UK's construction skills shortage.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules plc to announce Interim Results on 17 June 2025

Hercules plc (LON:HERC), a key player in UK infrastructure and construction labor supply, will reveal its interim results on June 17, 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple