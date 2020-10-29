Escape Hunt open 11th site in prime position, Festival Place, Basingstoke

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC), a global leader in the growing escape rooms sector, has announced the opening of its next UK owner-operated site based in Basingstoke today, having opened for bookings on 15th October 2020. It is the eleventh UK site operating under the brand and will have six games rooms, including an instance of the newest Doctor Who themed game, ‘A Dalek Awakens’ as well as a virtual reality games room. Outdoor games are also available.

Commenting on the developments, Richard Harpham, Escape Hunt CEO said:

“We are delighted to be opening our latest UK site in Basingstoke. The site has a prime position in Festival Place and our recent experience in Norwich, which has opened incredibly strongly, gives us a great deal of optimism for sites in premium schemes, such as this.

Work at our twelfth UK site, at Brewery Quarter in Cheltenham, is now substantially complete and is similarly positioned in a prime location in the town, giving us confidence that it too will be well received.

We continue to see attractively priced sites in prime locations and are actively continuing our UK site roll-out strategy.”