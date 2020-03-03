Escape Hunt and BBC Studios launch new Doctor Who game

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC), a leading operator of escape rooms in the fast-growing experiential leisure sector, has today announced the launch of a brand-new escape room experience with BBC Studios.

A Dalek Awakens will be the second Doctor Who game to be launched, adding to the growing portfolio of proprietary games developed by Escape hunt and building on the initial Doctor Who game which was opened in December 2018. The IP content deal with BBC Studios highlights Escape Hunt’s premium appeal and helps to further differentiate the business from its competitors whilst supporting its strategy of being the premier escape room brand. The Company believes that using branded content in its escape rooms helps drive awareness and broadens the appeal of escape games which will help to drive footfall and brand awareness.

Escape Hunt has developed a range of industry-leading themed escape rooms across the UK. The newest game, Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens, will be available at the Escape Hunt Birmingham Resorts World and the Reading, Norwich and Basingstoke sites, with several other venues opening in future.

Richard Harpham, Escape Hunt Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to be creating a second game, Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens, with BBC Studios which adds to our growing portfolio of proprietary games and builds on growing interest from our initial game with BBC Studios, Doctor Who – The Live Escape Game. “Doctor Who has a loyal and dedicated fanbase which we have seen from the success of our first game, so to be able to bring some variety to the public with a brand new and innovative game centred around the iconic Dalek is an exciting prospect for Escape Hunt. “We look forward to bringing the new game to life at Escape Hunt venues across the UK.”

Tickets for Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens are on sale now and are bookable via:

https://escapehunt.com/DoctorWho

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn