Ora Banda Mining converts production growth into stronger cash flow

CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income plc

Ora Banda Mining has moved decisively into a stronger financial position, with record gold production and revenue translating directly into a marked lift in operating cash flow. The latest result reflects the company’s operational reset around its Western Australian underground mines and shows how higher volumes, combined with firm gold pricing, are reshaping its funding capacity.

Gold output reached record levels as underground operations ramped up and delivered more consistent mill feed. This lifted sales volumes and revenue, while cost performance remained controlled enough to allow meaningful margin expansion. The outcome was a substantial increase in operating cash flow, effectively doubling compared with the prior period, and providing clear evidence that the company’s production base is now operating at a different scale.

The uplift in operating cash flow enabled Ora Banda to reduce net debt and strengthen its cash position, lowering financial risk and increasing strategic flexibility.

The ramp up of underground mining at Davyhurst has been central to this shift. Higher development activity has opened up additional working areas, supporting ore continuity and allowing the processing plant to operate more consistently.

Ora Banda’s latest results show that higher underground output is now flowing directly through to cash generation and balance sheet strength.
