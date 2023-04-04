Equifax, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 6.9% Upside Potential

Equifax, Inc. with ticker code (EFX) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 260 and 150 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $216.89. Now with the previous closing price of $202.84 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 6.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $207.44 while the 200 day moving average is $194.76. The company has a market cap of $24,921m. Find out more information at: https://www.equifax.com

The potential market cap would be $26,648m based on the market consensus.

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.