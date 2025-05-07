Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 6.64% Potential Upside in the Utilities Sector

Broker Ratings

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) stands as a significant player in the regulated electric utilities industry, boasting a market capitalization of $36.15 billion. This New Orleans-based company provides electricity to approximately 3 million utility customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. With its extensive portfolio of power plants generating around 25,000 megawatts of electric power, Entergy leverages a diverse mix of gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar sources to meet regional energy demands.

As of the latest trading session, ETR’s stock price is $83.92, reflecting a marginal decrease of 0.47 or 0.01% from the previous day. The stock has experienced a 52-week range of $52.38 to $87.89, indicating a period of volatility, yet providing potential investment opportunities for those looking to capitalize on its fluctuations.

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio—a common occurrence in utility companies due to their capital-intensive nature—Entergy’s forward P/E stands at 19.21. This figure suggests a reasonable valuation compared to industry peers, especially considering the company’s stable revenue growth of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Entergy’s performance metrics underscore its effectiveness in generating shareholder returns, despite the challenges faced in maintaining positive free cash flow, currently reported at a negative $2.32 billion.

Dividend seekers might find Entergy particularly appealing, with a dividend yield of 2.86% and a payout ratio of 75.40%. This robust yield reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, a hallmark of utility stocks that often attract income-focused investors.

Analysts provide a mixed outlook on Entergy’s stock, with 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. The average target price of $89.49 implies a potential upside of 6.64%, suggesting room for growth from its current levels. The target price range spans from $65.00 to $105.72, highlighting the differing views on the stock’s valuation and potential risks.

Technically, Entergy’s stock is trading slightly above its 50-day moving average of $83.58 and significantly above its 200-day moving average of $73.56. The RSI (14) at 38.13 indicates the stock is nearing the oversold territory, which could present a buying opportunity if fundamentals align. The MACD and signal line values are also positive, providing a potentially bullish indicator for short-term investors.

Entergy Corporation’s strategic positioning in the utilities sector, combined with its capacity to deliver reliable energy solutions, positions it as a noteworthy consideration for investors. With its potential upside, dividend allure, and technical indicators suggesting a possible entry point, Entergy remains a compelling option for those seeking stability and income within the utilities space. As always, investors should conduct further due diligence to align their investment goals with the inherent risks and opportunities presented by Entergy’s financial and operational metrics.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Investor Outlook: Analyzing a Potential 8.43% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Stock Analysis: Unveiling a Promising 39% Upside in the Oil & Gas Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) Stock Analysis: Navigating Challenges with a 17.44% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Analysis: A Robust Healthcare Player with a 4.44% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    DTE Energy Company (DTE): Investor Outlook on a Utility Powerhouse with a Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Fidelity National Information S (FIS) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 16.91% Upside Potential with Strong Buy Ratings

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.