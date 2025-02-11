Follow us on:

Entain Plc CEO Gavin Isaacs to step down

Entain plc

Entain plc (LONE ENT), the global sports betting and gaming group, has announced that by mutual agreement Gavin Isaacs, Chief Executive Officer, is stepping down with immediate effect.

Stella David, currently Entain’s non-executive Chair, will again assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on an interim basis until a permanent replacement has been found. Stella was previously Interim CEO from December 2023 until September 2024. Pierre Bouchut, currently Senior Independent Director, will become non-executive Chair on an interim basis.

Stella David said:

“Entain is making strong progress in delivering our strategic priorities. We would like to thank Gavin for his contribution. The Board is pleased with the Group’s performance in 2024 and trading so far this year. As announced on 13 January 2025, FY2024 Group EBITDA is expected to be at the top of the £1,040m-£1,090m guidance range.

The Board and management remain aligned on the Group’s focus on operational excellence and maximising shareholder value. I look forward to leading the business as we continue to accelerate our performance.”

Entain confirms that it is comfortable with market expectations for FY2025. Further details on Entain’s FY2024 results and current trading will be provided on 6 March 2025.

    Entain Plc reiterates FY24 EBITDA guidance

    Entain plc reaffirms its FY24 outlook despite mixed sports betting results. BetMGM maintains a cautious EBITDA forecast amid an investment-heavy year.
