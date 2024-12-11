Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Energean PLC 6.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Energean PLC with ticker (LON:ENOG) now has a potential upside of 6.0% according to Berenberg Bank.

ENOG.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,045 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Energean PLC share price of 986 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 6.0%. Trading has ranged between 825 (52 week low) and 1,233 (52 week high) with an average of 428,738 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,797,127,920.

Energean plc is an exploration and production (E&P) company with operations across the Mediterranean and the United Kingdom North Sea. The Company has a portfolio of production, development, and exploration assets throughout the Greater Mediterranean region. It operates through four segments: Europe (including Greece, Italy, United Kingdom, Croatia), Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. In Greece, it operates Prinos Concession, Prinos CO2, South Kavala, Katakolo, Ioannina, and Block 2. In Italy, it operates Cassiopea, Vega, Rospo Mare, Clara Complex, and Sarago Mare. In the United Kingdom, it operates Scott & Telford, Glengorm, and Isabella. In Croatia, it operates Izabela and Irena fields. In Israel, it operates Karish; Karish North; Tanin; Blocks 12, 21, 23 and 31; Blocks 55,56,61,62; and Katlan. In Egypt, it operates Abu Qir, North El Amriya and North Idku, and North East Hap’y. The Company’s flagship development assets are the Karish, Karish North and Tanin fields, offshore Israel.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Energean Plc

    Energean Plc declares Q3 dividend of 30 US cents per share

    Energean plc (LON: ENOG) declares a 3Q 2024 dividend of 30 US cents per share, with key dates set for the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.
    Energean Plc

    Energean report highest ever H1 results, double digit YOY growth

    Broker Ratings

    Energean PLC 48.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Energean PLC 45.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Energean PLC 30.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Energean PLC 41.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.