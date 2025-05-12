Emerging Markets surge on US-China tariff breakthrough

A dramatic shift in US-China trade relations has ignited a rally across emerging markets, as investors respond to a significant easing of tariff tensions. Following high-stakes negotiations in Geneva, both nations have agreed to a 90-day pause on escalating tariffs, reducing US duties on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, and China’s tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%. This development marks a pivotal moment for global markets, particularly for emerging economies poised to benefit from renewed trade flows and investor confidence.

The agreement has been met with enthusiasm in financial markets worldwide. US stock futures surged, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures climbing up to 3.5%, while the dollar strengthened and 10-year Treasury yields rose. Analysts have expressed cautious optimism, noting the surprisingly positive scope of the deal and its potential benefits for global economies and markets.

Emerging-market assets have particularly benefited from the easing of trade tensions. Investors are reallocating capital to these markets, anticipating that reduced tariffs will bolster export-driven growth and improve corporate earnings. This shift is evident in the performance of major emerging-market ETFs, such as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), which have all experienced positive momentum.

In Asia, equity markets responded positively, with notable gains in countries like India and Pakistan. The announcement of a ceasefire in Pakistan and subsequent IMF aid contributed to a surge in the country’s stock market, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

The technology sector, heavily impacted by the trade war, has also seen a rebound. Semiconductor companies like Micron and Broadcom experienced significant stock price increases, as the reduced tariffs alleviate supply chain pressures and open up new opportunities for growth.

Despite the positive market response, experts caution that the truce is temporary and unresolved issues could reemerge if no comprehensive deal is reached. Analysts emphasise the importance of continued negotiations to solidify a long-term agreement that ensures stability and sustained economic growth.

The US-China tariff truce has catalyzed a resurgence in emerging markets, offering investors renewed opportunities for growth and diversification. While the 90-day pause provides a window for further negotiations, the long-term outlook will depend on the ability of both nations to reach a comprehensive and lasting trade agreement.

