Emerging markets investing: Country and sector ramifications of Ukraine war (LON:FEML)

Emerging Markets

Chris Tennant, co-portfolio manager of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML), tells Edison how Fidelity manages its portfolio in a geopolitically disturbed environment, and what opportunities and challenges the team is discovering.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON: FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

Investment Objective achieve long term growth by primarily investing in companies whose head office, listing, assets, operations, income, or revenues are predominantly in or derived from emerging markets. The Company is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management, to gain additional market exposure and to seek a positive return from falling asset prices.

Fidelity Emerging Markets

