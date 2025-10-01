Global capital looks beyond the usual frontier

Money is shifting its course. Rather than piling further into the U.S., capital is veering toward markets often overlooked.

The usual narrative, equities in the U.S. as the safe default, is being tested. Emerging markets are now drawing fresh attention. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is, in many cases, closing the gap on long‑outperforming U.S. benchmarks.

The U.S. dollar has softened, making foreign assets more attractive in local‑currency terms. Simultaneously, fears of a government shutdown or gridlock in Washington have added a layer of political risk that no one wants to underestimate.

Indices in Poland have surged over 25–30% year to date, while India continues to see capital inflows even as global volatility worries swirl. Some emerging currencies have appreciated nearly 7% against the dollar in just one cycle.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.