Emerging market equities find lift from artificial intelligence momentum

Fidelity-Emerging-Markets

The recent resurgence in emerging market equities has pushed valuations to their highest level since 2021. The catalyst was a striking development in the United States, where OpenAI secured a major funding round that vaulted its valuation from 300 billion to 500 billion dollars. Emerging markets, with their deep exposure to hardware manufacturing and consumer technology, have become natural beneficiaries.

Technology names such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Alibaba and Tencent led the rally within the broader MSCI emerging markets index, which rose as much as 1.5% in a single session. The fact that a global shift in AI sentiment can translate so quickly into gains for these companies highlights both the interconnectedness of the sector and the leveraged position emerging economies hold in the supply chain.

Beyond technology, the rally has been reinforced by shifting expectations around U.S. monetary policy. With the Federal Reserve seen as less likely to pursue aggressive tightening, investors are reassessing currency and bond exposures across emerging economies.

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd outperforms index buoyed by stocks in Brazil, Taiwan and China

Fidelity Emerging Markets has published its monthly factsheet for August 2025. The Trust reported positive returns, outperforming its benchmark, with stock selection in Brazil, Taiwan and China adding value.
Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets shareholders to benefit on repurchase of Strathclyde’s holding

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited has agreed a conditional share repurchase deal with Strathclyde Pension Fund for its entire 25.7% holding, subject to shareholder approval. The £NAV-discounted repurchase is expected to complete in November 2025, cancelling 16.4m shares and delivering an estimated 4% uplift to NAV per share for ongoing shareholders.
Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited Factsheet: share price continues rise in July

Emerging markets delivered positive returns in July, marginally ahead of developed markets. The portfolio also gained but underperformed its index, with financials and industrials weighing on performance, while technology stock selection was supportive.
Fidelity

Emerging markets investment opportunities and why invest now?

Fidelity Emerging Markets' portfolio manager Chris Tennant highlights how lower debt levels, strong reserves, early interest rate action and a weaker US dollar create favourable conditions.
Fidelity

Emerging Markets investment trust highly attractive as markets outperform (LON:FEML)

Emerging markets posted positive returns in June, outperforming developed markets after a ceasefire eased Middle East tensions and progress on a US–China tariff framework. The portfolio outperformed its index, led by gains from the short book and stock selection in consumer discretionary, IT and consumer services.
Fidelity

Emerging markets fund FEML rises on trade and AI optimism

Fidelity Emerging Markets gained in May, supported by easing trade tensions and investor enthusiasm for AI. The portfolio outperformed the index, with strong stock picking in materials and consumer discretionary sectors.

