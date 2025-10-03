Emerging market equities find lift from artificial intelligence momentum

The recent resurgence in emerging market equities has pushed valuations to their highest level since 2021. The catalyst was a striking development in the United States, where OpenAI secured a major funding round that vaulted its valuation from 300 billion to 500 billion dollars. Emerging markets, with their deep exposure to hardware manufacturing and consumer technology, have become natural beneficiaries.

Technology names such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Alibaba and Tencent led the rally within the broader MSCI emerging markets index, which rose as much as 1.5% in a single session. The fact that a global shift in AI sentiment can translate so quickly into gains for these companies highlights both the interconnectedness of the sector and the leveraged position emerging economies hold in the supply chain.

Beyond technology, the rally has been reinforced by shifting expectations around U.S. monetary policy. With the Federal Reserve seen as less likely to pursue aggressive tightening, investors are reassessing currency and bond exposures across emerging economies.

