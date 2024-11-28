Eli Lilly and Company Share Price Target ‘$992.18’, now 25.7% Upside Potential

Eli Lilly and Company with ticker code (LLY) now have 28 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $1,250.00 and $580.00 with the average share target price sitting at $992.18. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $789.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The day 50 moving average is $856.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to $836.39. The market capitalization for the company is 708.83B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $788.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $891,007,516,963 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 84.75, revenue per share of $45.37 and a 13.95% return on assets.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing businesses. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets products in the human pharmaceutical products segment. Its diabetes products include Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity. Its oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. Its immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. Its neuroscience products include Cymbalta, Emgality, and Zyprexa. Its other therapies consist of Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, Bebtelovimab, Cialis, and Forteo. It maintains special business groups for service wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, managed care organizations, group purchasing organizations, government and long-term care institutions, hospitals, and certain retail pharmacies. It manufactures and distributes its products through facilities in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and other countries. Its products are sold in over 110 countries.