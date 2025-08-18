Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock Analysis: Growth Potential and Analyst Ratings Indicate 27.74% Upside

Broker Ratings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) stands as a formidable player in the healthcare sector, particularly within the general drug manufacturing industry. With a staggering market capitalization of $628.62 billion, this Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant has been making headlines with its robust portfolio of products and innovative therapies. Notably, Eli Lilly’s operations span the globe, with a strong presence in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan.

As of the latest trading session, Eli Lilly’s stock is priced at $701.23, experiencing a modest increase of 0.03% or $18.30. Investors have witnessed a volatile year, with the stock trading in a 52-week range of $625.65 to $960.02. Despite recent fluctuations, analyst sentiment remains strong, with a notable potential upside of 27.74% based on an average target price of $895.77. This bullish outlook is further supported by the consensus of 22 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating.

Eli Lilly’s financial performance underscores its growth trajectory, highlighted by an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.60%. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stands at $15.29, and it boasts a remarkable return on equity (ROE) of 86.29%. However, the company faces challenges with its free cash flow, reporting a negative figure of -$2.27 billion. This could be a point of concern for investors seeking stability in cash flow metrics.

The company’s valuation metrics present a mixed picture. While the forward P/E ratio is a reasonable 23.10, several other valuation ratios are not available, which may introduce some uncertainty in assessing the stock’s full valuation landscape. Nevertheless, Eli Lilly’s dividend yield of 0.86% and a payout ratio of 36.60% offer additional appeal for income-focused investors.

From a technical standpoint, Eli Lilly’s stock shows a 50-day moving average of $764.06 and a 200-day moving average of $793.43. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45.06 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, offering a neutral stance for technical traders. The MACD indicator at -30.25, with a signal line of -24.61, might hint at some bearish momentum, yet this could present buying opportunities for long-term investors who believe in the company’s fundamental strengths.

Eli Lilly’s diverse portfolio includes treatments for diabetes, oncology, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders, among others. Key products such as Trulicity, Jardiance, Taltz, and Cymbalta underpin its market-leading position. Strategic collaborations with renowned entities like Incyte Corporation and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals further enhance its R&D capabilities and growth prospects.

Investors eyeing Eli Lilly will do well to monitor its strategic initiatives and financial health closely. While the negative free cash flow is a point to watch, the company’s robust market presence, innovative product line, and promising growth figures make it a compelling consideration for portfolios focused on long-term growth in the healthcare sector. With analysts predicting significant upside potential, Eli Lilly remains a stock to watch in the coming quarters.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple