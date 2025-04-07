Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): A 36.88% Potential Upside Worth Watching

Broker Ratings

**Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)** stands as a titan in the healthcare sector, specifically within the general drug manufacturing industry. With a commanding market cap of $662.9 billion, this U.S.-based pharmaceutical behemoth is continually making strides in the development and marketing of a diverse range of human pharmaceuticals. From diabetes treatments like Humalog and Jardiance to oncology products such as Alimta and Verzenio, Eli Lilly’s extensive portfolio touches multiple facets of medical treatment across the globe.

Current Price Dynamics

As of the latest trading data, Eli Lilly’s stock is priced at $738.21, experiencing a slight dip of 0.06%. Over the past year, the stock has oscillated between $724.87 and $960.02, reflecting a volatile yet potentially rewarding investment landscape for shareholders. Despite recent fluctuations, the stock’s potential upside remains a key point of interest.

Valuation Metrics: A Mixed Bag

While traditional valuation metrics such as the P/E Ratio and PEG Ratio are currently unavailable for Eli Lilly, the company showcases a forward P/E of 25.16, pointing to investor expectations of robust future earnings. Eli Lilly’s EPS stands at an impressive 11.74, indicating strong profitability.

Performance and Growth Potential

Eli Lilly’s revenue growth of 44.70% is a testament to its effective business strategies and market penetration. The company boasts a remarkable Return on Equity (ROE) of 84.26%, significantly outperforming industry norms and underscoring its efficiency in generating returns on shareholder investments. The free cash flow of over $1.32 billion further solidifies its financial health and capability to fuel ongoing innovation and expansion.

Dividend Insights

For income-focused investors, Eli Lilly offers a dividend yield of 0.81%, with a payout ratio of 44.41%. This suggests a balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient capital for reinvestment into the company’s growth avenues.

Analyst Ratings and Future Projections

The consensus among analysts is overwhelmingly positive for Eli Lilly, with 23 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and a solitary sell rating. Analysts have set a target price range between $620.00 and $1,190.00, with an average target price of $1,010.47. This average target suggests a compelling potential upside of 36.88%, a figure that should catch the eye of growth-oriented investors.

Technical Indicators: What Do They Say?

Technical analysis reveals that Eli Lilly’s stock is currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are at $847.11 and $853.90, respectively. An RSI of 31.35 suggests that the stock may be approaching oversold territory, providing a potential entry point for value investors. Meanwhile, the MACD and Signal Line indicate bearish tendencies, signaling caution in the short term.

Conclusion: A Compelling Case for Investment

Eli Lilly and Company’s vast pharmaceutical portfolio, combined with its impressive financial performance and strategic partnerships, presents a strong case for long-term investment. While current market conditions exhibit some volatility, the potential upside of 36.88% makes Eli Lilly a stock worthy of consideration for investors seeking growth in the healthcare sector. As always, investors should weigh the potential risks against the opportunities and consider their investment strategy before making decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): Unpacking a 50% Potential Upside Amid Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Analysis: Seizing a 37.8% Upside Opportunity

    Broker Ratings

    Danaher Corporation (DHR): Exploring a 45.5% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Medtronic plc (MDT): Uncovering a 17% Potential Upside in the Healthcare Giant

    Broker Ratings

    UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Strategic Insights and a 19.67% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT): Biotech Stock with a Potential 105.66% Upside

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.