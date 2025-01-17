Eli Lilly and Company – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 31.0% Upside Potential

Eli Lilly and Company with ticker code (LLY) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $1,250.00 and $580.00 with the average target price sitting at $978.32. Now with the previous closing price of $746.74 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 31.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $784.20 while the 200 day moving average is $839.49. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 681.32B. The stock price is currently at: $757.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $892,610,973,518 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 81.99, revenue per share of $45.37 and a 13.95% return on assets.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing businesses. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets products in the human pharmaceutical products segment. Its diabetes products include Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity. Its oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. Its immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. Its neuroscience products include Cymbalta, Emgality, and Zyprexa. Its other therapies consist of Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, Bebtelovimab, Cialis, and Forteo. It maintains special business groups for service wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, managed care organizations, group purchasing organizations, government and long-term care institutions, hospitals, and certain retail pharmacies. It manufactures and distributes its products through facilities in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and other countries. Its products are sold in over 110 countries.