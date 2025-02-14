Eli Lilly and Company – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.4% Upside Potential

Eli Lilly and Company which can be found using ticker (LLY) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $1,190.00 and $620.00 with the average target price sitting at $981.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at $872.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $797.85 while the 200 day moving average is $845.71. The company has a market cap of 784.08B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $871.86 USD

The potential market cap would be $881,529,691,223 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 74.65, revenue per share of $45.37 and a 13.95% return on assets.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing businesses. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets products in the human pharmaceutical products segment. Its diabetes products include Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity. Its oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. Its immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. Its neuroscience products include Cymbalta, Emgality, and Zyprexa. Its other therapies consist of Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, Bebtelovimab, Cialis, and Forteo. It maintains special business groups for service wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, managed care organizations, group purchasing organizations, government and long-term care institutions, hospitals, and certain retail pharmacies. It manufactures and distributes its products through facilities in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and other countries. Its products are sold in over 110 countries.