Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$520.12’, now 29.4% Upside Potential

Elevance Health, Inc. with ticker code (ELV) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $625.00 and $465.00 with the average share target price sitting at $520.12. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $401.96 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 29.4%. The 50 day MA is $452.18 and the 200 day moving average is $508.30. The market cap for the company is 93.41B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $402.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $120,865,248,769 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.66, revenue per share of $747.41 and a 5.84% return on assets.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.