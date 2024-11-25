Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$520.12’, now 28.9% Upside Potential

Elevance Health, Inc. with ticker code (ELV) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $625.00 and $465.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $520.12. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $403.60 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 28.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $460.67 and the 200 day MA is $509.82. The company has a market cap of 93.36B. Currently the stock stands at: $402.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $120,314,336,670 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.66, revenue per share of $747.41 and a 5.84% return on assets.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.