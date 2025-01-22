Follow us on:

Elevance Health, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 30.0% Upside Potential

Elevance Health, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ELV) now have 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $625.00 and $388.00 with the average target price sitting at $500.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $385.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The day 50 moving average is $390.91 while the 200 day moving average is $486.76. The company has a market cap of 90.27B. The current share price for the company is: $389.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $117,347,044,882 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.16, revenue per share of $747.41 and a 5.84% return on assets.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.

