Elementis appoints Kath Kearney-Croft as CFO from January 2026

Elementis plc (LON:ELM), a global specialty chemicals company, has announced that Ralph Hewins, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has advised the Board that he will be retiring from the Company after nine years in the role and will step down from his position as CFO at the end of 2025. The Board has appointed Kath Kearney-Croft to succeed Ralph. Kath will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer designate on 3 November 2025 before becoming CFO and member of the Elementis plc Board as of 1 January 2026. Ralph will remain with the Group through to 31 March 2026 to facilitate an orderly transition.

Ralph joined Elementis in 2016 and has successfully built strong, modern, global Finance and IT functions with a deep talent pool. He has closely supported both CEOs in his tenure on strategy and execution. In recent years he has played a critical role in deleveraging the business through the divestments of the Chromium and Talc businesses that have transformed the Elementis portfolio, as well as the substantial efficiency programme that has significantly increased its operating margins.

Kath joins Elementis from Learning Technologies Group, a global provider of learning and talent technologies and services, following the takeover of the business by General Atlantic earlier this year. Kath has been CFO of Learning Technologies Group since 2021, and prior to this has over 20 years of experience in a range of CFO and senior finance roles in the UK and US with SIG plc, The Vitec Group plc, Rexam PLC, and BOC Group. Kath is a Chartered Management Accountant with a degree in Business and Management Studies, and an MBA from the Manchester Business School.

Luc van Ravenstein, Chief Executive Officer, said: “On behalf of the Board and my Elementis colleagues, I would like to thank Ralph for his outstanding contribution over the last nine years. Elementis today is a focused business with a strong financial foundation, with great opportunities ahead. Ralph will leave the Company with our very best wishes and thanks for his diligence, insights and support. I am delighted that following a thorough selection process we have been able to secure Kath Kearney-Croft as our new CFO. Kath has a strong track record of leading finance functions at international public companies, and her wealth of experience across diversified industries will be highly valuable. I am looking forward to working with Kath to deliver our performance objectives.”

Kath Kearney-Croft, incoming CFO, said: “I am delighted to be joining Elementis at such an exciting time. Elementis is a strong company with a clear ambition to accelerate growth, improve profitability and deliver shareholder value. I very much look forward to working with Luc and the team to drive the Elevate Elementis strategy forward.”

Ralph Hewins, CFO, said: “It has been a great privilege to serve as CFO of Elementis for the past nine years. I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their partnership and support. I look forward to seeing the business go from strength to strength.”