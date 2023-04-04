Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 7.2% Upside Potential

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.31 and 9.25 and has a mean target at $11.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at $10.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1,979m. Find out more information at: https://www.eldoradogold.com

The potential market cap would be $2,123m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.