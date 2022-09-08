Twitter
Egdon Resources responds to government’s decision on fracking

Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR), a UK focused energy company, welcome today’s announcement by the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, of the lifting of the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing for shale gas which was introduced in November 2019.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon Resources plc, said:

“The lifting of the moratorium is a logical and pragmatic response to the new geopolitical reality and the new Government should be congratulated on the speed and foresight of its action.  In contrast to a growing reliance on imports, the development of indigenous shale gas could have a positive impact on energy security, gas prices and the UK’s balance of payments, whilst delivering tax revenues, business rates, community benefits and thousands of well paid, skilled jobs. Importantly shale-gas can also play its part in delivering the goals of Net Zero and the Energy Security Strategy.

With Egdon’s material shale-gas position, we now look forward to working positively with Government and local communities to deliver this nationally important resource in a timely fashion.”

