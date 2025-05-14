Edison International (EIX) Stock Analysis: A Look at Its 23.53% Potential Upside

Edison International (NYSE: EIX), a major player in the Utilities – Regulated Electric sector, offers investors an intriguing opportunity with a potential upside of 23.53%, according to analyst ratings. With a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, this California-based company is a significant force in the generation and distribution of electric power across a vast 50,000 square-mile area in southern California.

Currently priced at $56.18 per share, Edison International’s stock has seen a modest decline of 0.01% recently, yet it remains within its 52-week range of $50.06 to $88.36. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.17 suggests the stock could be undervalued, especially when considering the company’s robust dividend yield of 5.89%. This attractive yield, coupled with a sustainable payout ratio of 45.47%, makes EIX an appealing option for income-focused investors.

Despite a concerning revenue growth decline of 6.50%, Edison International demonstrates resilience with a solid earnings per share (EPS) of 7.07 and a commendable return on equity of 15.00%. However, investors should be mindful of the company’s free cash flow, which stands at a negative $1.14 billion. This figure could imply challenges in liquidity or capital management, requiring close monitoring as the company navigates its financial strategy.

Edison International enjoys strong support from the analyst community, with 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and just 1 sell rating. The consensus target price range sits between $50.50 and $86.00, with an average target of $69.40, suggesting significant room for growth from current levels.

Technical indicators reveal a mixed picture. The 50-day moving average of $56.72, slightly above the current price, suggests a short-term neutral trend, while the 200-day moving average of $71.81 indicates a potential long-term upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57.53 is in neutral territory, while the MACD and Signal Line, both negative at -0.22 and -0.23 respectively, could signal a cautious outlook for momentum investors.

For over a century, Edison International has been a reliable provider of electricity, with a vast infrastructure comprising thousands of miles of lines and numerous substations. Its extensive network serves a diverse customer base, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, emphasizing its essential role in the region’s economy.

In light of these factors, Edison International presents a compelling case for investors seeking a blend of income and growth potential. The stock’s attractive dividend yield and analyst-supported upside provide a balanced opportunity, although investors should remain vigilant about the company’s financial health and market conditions. As the utilities sector continues to evolve, Edison International’s strategic positioning and operational strength could offer promising returns for those with a keen eye on the long-term horizon.