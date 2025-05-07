Follow us on:

Edison International (EIX) Stock Analysis: A 27% Upside Awaits in the Utilities Sector

Broker Ratings

Edison International (NYSE: EIX), a stalwart in the utilities sector, commands attention from investors with its substantial market capitalization of $21.1 billion and a promising potential upside of 27.44%. As a key player in the regulated electric utility industry, Edison International operates a vast electricity distribution network across a 50,000 square-mile area in southern California, serving diverse sectors from residential to industrial.

**Current Price Performance and Valuation**

At a current price of $54.83, Edison International has experienced a price change of -0.10, indicating stability with zero percent movement. Over the past year, the stock has navigated a 52-week range between $50.06 and $88.36, showcasing its potential for recovery and growth. Despite a trailing P/E ratio not being available, the forward P/E stands at an attractive 8.95, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued relative to its anticipated earnings.

**Financial Health and Revenue Insights**

Edison International’s financial performance highlights a revenue contraction of 6.50%, a metric that potential investors should scrutinize. Nonetheless, the company boasts an impressive earnings per share (EPS) of 7.07 and a robust return on equity (ROE) of 15.00%, indicators of effective management and profitability. However, the negative free cash flow of over $1.1 billion may raise concerns about liquidity and operational efficiency, necessitating a closer examination of the company’s cash management strategies.

**Dividend Appeal**

For income-focused investors, Edison International offers a compelling dividend yield of 6.04%, underpinned by a payout ratio of 45.47%. This suggests a well-balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient earnings for reinvestment. The attractive yield paired with the payout ratio could appeal to those seeking stable income in their investment portfolios.

**Analyst Ratings and Market Sentiment**

Edison International enjoys favorable analyst sentiment, with 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating. The target price range of $50.50 to $86.00, with an average target of $69.88, positions the stock for significant appreciation. The potential upside of 27.44% further underscores the stock’s investment appeal, particularly for those seeking opportunities in the utilities sector.

**Technical Analysis and Market Trends**

Technically, Edison International’s stock trades below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are at $56.42 and $72.29, respectively. This positioning may indicate a near-term bearish sentiment, yet the RSI of 51.66 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD of -0.43 compared to the signal line of -0.12 points to a bearish momentum, warranting cautious optimism from technical traders.

**Strategic Overview**

Edison International’s extensive infrastructure, comprising approximately 13,000 circuit-miles of high-voltage lines and 38,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, positions it as a critical player in California’s energy landscape. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Rosemead, California, the company’s longstanding presence and operational expertise offer a compelling narrative for investors seeking stability and reliable returns in the utilities sector.

For individual investors, Edison International presents a balanced portfolio option with growth potential, dividend income, and a strategic foothold in a vital industry. As the company navigates market challenges and opportunities, its stock remains a noteworthy candidate for long-term investment consideration.

