Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc declares second interim dividend

Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) has announced that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2025 of 6.90 pence per ordinary share (2024: 6.70p). The dividend is payable on 21 February 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 31 January 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 30 January 2025.
Dividend timetable for the financial year to 31 March 2025
|–
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Payment date
|Amount
|First Interim Payable
|23/10/2024
|31/10/2024
|22/11/2024
|6.90p
|Second Interim Payable
|22/01/2025
|30/01/2025
|21/02/2025
|TBA
|Third Interim Payable
|24/04/2025
|01/05/2025
|23/05/2025
|TBA
|Final dividend
|27/05/2025
|05/06/2025
|31/07/2025
|TBA
Edinburgh Investment Trust seeks to grow your capital and income by investing in UK companies, with the ability to invest up to 20% of the portfolio in international stocks.