Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc declares second interim dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust

Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) has announced that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2025 of 6.90 pence per ordinary share (2024: 6.70p). The dividend is payable on 21 February 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 31 January 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 30 January 2025. 

Dividend timetable for the financial year to 31 March 2025

Announcement DateEx-DatePayment dateAmount
First Interim Payable23/10/202431/10/202422/11/20246.90p
Second Interim Payable22/01/202530/01/202521/02/20256.90p
Third Interim Payable24/04/202501/05/202523/05/2025TBA
Final dividend27/05/202505/06/202531/07/2025TBA

Edinburgh Investment Trust seeks to grow your capital and income by investing in UK companies, with the ability to invest up to 20% of the portfolio in international stocks.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

