Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc declares second interim dividend

Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) has announced that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2025 of 6.90 pence per ordinary share (2024: 6.70p). The dividend is payable on 21 February 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 31 January 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 30 January 2025.

Dividend timetable for the financial year to 31 March 2025

– Announcement Date Ex-Date Payment date Amount First Interim Payable 23/10/2024 31/10/2024 22/11/2024 6.90p Second Interim Payable 22/01/2025 30/01/2025 21/02/2025 TBA Third Interim Payable 24/04/2025 01/05/2025 23/05/2025 TBA Final dividend 27/05/2025 05/06/2025 31/07/2025 TBA

Edinburgh Investment Trust seeks to grow your capital and income by investing in UK companies, with the ability to invest up to 20% of the portfolio in international stocks.