Edinburgh Investment Trust declares 7.50p third interim dividend

Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) has announced that they have declared a third interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2025 of 7.50 pence per ordinary share (2024: 6.90p). The dividend is payable on 23 May 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 2 May 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 1 May 2025.

Dividend timetable for the financial year to 31 March 2025

Announcement Date Ex-Date Payment date Amount First Interim Payable 23/10/2024 31/10/2024 22/11/2024 6.90p Second Interim Payable 22/01/2025 30/01/2025 21/02/2025 6.90p Third Interim Payable 24/04/2025 01/05/2025 23/05/2025 TBA Final dividend 27/05/2025 05/06/2025 31/07/2025 TBA