Echo Energy report net liquids production increase of 31%

Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO), the Latin American focused energy company, has provided an operational update regarding its Santa Cruz Sur assets, onshore Argentina for Q4 2021 to 30 November 2021.

Daily operations across the asset base in Santa Cruz Sur and the delivery of produced gas to industrial customers under contract have continued uninterrupted during the first two months of Q4 2021. Production over the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 November 2021 reached an aggregate of 523,735 boe net to Echo, including 74,605 bbls of oil and condensate and 2,695 mmscf of gas.

As a result of the completion of capacity increasing infrastructure works, gas production in November 2021 averaged 7.1 MMscf/d net to Echo, an increase over the 6.7 MMscf/d net production rate during the previous month.

Net liquids production in the first two months of Q4 2021 averaged 255 bopd, and is an increase of 31% over Q1 2021 levels prior to the commencement of production optimisation and the bringing of shut in wells back on line. The benefit of both infrastructure maintenance and the previously announced commercial focus on high-quality blends at Santa Cruz Sur has also led to an increased frequency of oil sales during Q4 2021 to date, with total liquids sales net to Echo in  quarter four to date of 16,855 bbls (Q3 2021 total of: 15,050 bbls).  This increase in liquids production has helped to offset the expected natural decline in gas production over the year.

Echo Energy looks forward to updating shareholders on production levels on a quarterly basis going forward.

