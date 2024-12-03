EastGroup Properties, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.0% Upside Potential

EastGroup Properties, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EGP) have now 18 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $220.00 and $174.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $198.06. Now with the previous closing price of $172.21 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $177.42 while the 200 day moving average is $175.78. The company has a market cap of 8.45B. The stock price is currently at: $170.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,718,317,528 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.19, revenue per share of $13.09 and a 3.45% return on assets.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, primarily in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The Company owns 487 industrial properties and one office building in 11 states. Its portfolio includes development projects and value-add properties in lease-up and under construction, included approximately 56.0 million square feet consisting of 449 business distribution properties containing 51.2 million square feet. The Company also includes 14 bulk distribution properties containing 3.8 million square feet, and 25 business service properties containing 1.0 million square feet (which includes one office building).