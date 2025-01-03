EastGroup Properties, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.4% Upside Potential

EastGroup Properties, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EGP) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $220.00 and $180.00 calculating the average target price we see $196.47. Now with the previous closing price of $160.49 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 22.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $170.38 and the 200 day MA is $174.30. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.83B. Currently the stock stands at: $158.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,588,973,538 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.56, revenue per share of $13.09 and a 3.45% return on assets.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, primarily in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The Company owns 487 industrial properties and one office building in 11 states. Its portfolio includes development projects and value-add properties in lease-up and under construction, included approximately 56.0 million square feet consisting of 449 business distribution properties containing 51.2 million square feet. The Company also includes 14 bulk distribution properties containing 3.8 million square feet, and 25 business service properties containing 1.0 million square feet (which includes one office building).