EastGroup Properties, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.8% Upside Potential

EastGroup Properties, Inc. with ticker code (EGP) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $220.00 and $174.00 calculating the mean target price we have $197.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at $168.98 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.8%. The day 50 moving average is $175.83 and the 200 day MA is $175.52. The market cap for the company is 8.32B. The current share price for the company is: $168.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,717,917,616 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.57, revenue per share of $13.09 and a 3.45% return on assets.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, primarily in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The Company owns 487 industrial properties and one office building in 11 states. Its portfolio includes development projects and value-add properties in lease-up and under construction, included approximately 56.0 million square feet consisting of 449 business distribution properties containing 51.2 million square feet. The Company also includes 14 bulk distribution properties containing 3.8 million square feet, and 25 business service properties containing 1.0 million square feet (which includes one office building).