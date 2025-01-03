East West Bancorp, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 22.7% Upside Potential

East West Bancorp, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EWBC) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $128.00 and $100.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $117.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at $95.76 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and the 200 day moving average is $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of 13.10B. Currently the stock stands at: $94.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,074,735,911 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.93, revenue per share of $17.32 and a 1.56% return on assets.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, East West Bank (the Bank) and others. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the Company’s domestic branch network. This segment offers consumer and commercial deposits, mortgage and home equity loans, and other products and services. The Commercial Banking segment primarily generates commercial loans and deposits. Commercial loan products include commercial business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans and letters of credit, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, construction and land loans, affordable housing loans and letters of credit, asset-based lending and others. The Bank operates in over 120 locations in the United States and China.