DynaResource value to rise in latest Corporate Presentation and Factsheet

DynaResource Inc

Gold prices remained close to record levels today, supported by expectations of a US interest rate cut this month. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,655.77 per ounce, having reached an all-time high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday, while US gold futures gained 0.3% to $3,694.60.

The rise follows signs of a cooling US labour market, which have weakened the dollar and strengthened the case for rate cuts. Recent data showed weaker job growth and downward revisions suggesting the economy created 911,000 fewer jobs than previously estimated. Analysts noted this adds to economic uncertainty and highlights gold’s role as a safe-haven asset.

Markets now expect a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point cut at the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting. Investors are awaiting producer price inflation data and Thursday’s consumer price figures for further guidance on monetary policy.

Gold has gained 39% so far this year after rising 27% in 2024, supported by a weaker dollar, central bank buying, dovish monetary policies and ongoing global uncertainty.

DynaResource Inc (LON:DYNR) has released its latest Corporate Presentation and Factsheet in June 2025 summarising its Mineral Reserve & Resource Estimates.

Mineral Reserve & Resource Estimate

Key Economic Highlights

Life of Mine of 7-years with excellent potential to extend along strike and adjacent to the existing underground mine infrastructure

After-tax NPV of the Project is estimated at $84.4 M ($110.0 M pre-tax) under baseline scenarios of 5% discount rate and $2,500/oz Au.

An Operating Cash Cost of $1,327 (US$/oz Au Eq) and an All-in Sustaining Cost of $1,720 (US$/oz Au Eq)

At current spot prices above $3,200 per gold ounce, after-tax NPV expected to materially exceed $133.3M (NPV at $3000/oz gold)

Near-Mine Growth Potential

  • Growth potential remains in primary deposits under production; Tres Amigos, San Pablo Sur, and La Mochomera
  • Additional near-mine known targets underexplored

Regional Growth Potential

  • Extensive land package still minimally explored
  • Multi-million gold ounce potential
  • Total drilling of only 121,241 meters to discover over 1Moz resource
  • Discovery cost < $20/oz Au
DYNR-Factsheet-June-2025Download
DynaResource-Corporate-Presentation-June-2025-FINAL (1)Download

Latest Company News

DynaResource Inc

DynaResource value to rise in latest Corporate Presentation and Factsheet

Gold prices held near record highs today as expectations of a US interest rate cut strengthened, with spot gold at $3,655.77 per ounce and US futures at $3,694.60. DynaResource highlights include a 7-year mine life, an after-tax NPV of $84.4M at $2,500/oz gold, and significant growth potential across near-mine and regional targets.
DynaResource Inc

DynaResource secures $15m credit facility and extends gold offtake deal

DynaResource has expanded its credit line with Ocean Partners from $12.5m to $15m, with a 6-month grace period on repayments, and extended its gold offtake agreement from the San Jose de Gracia mine to 2030 on improved terms.
Dynaresource Inc

DynaResource posts Q2 revenue growth and operational improvements at SJG Mine

DynaResource reported Q2 2025 revenue of $15.9m, up 43% year-on-year, with net operating income of $2.7m versus a $2.9m loss in Q2 2024. Gold sales rose to 5,712 ounces, supported by ongoing optimisation at the San Jose de Gracia Mine and new high-grade vein discoveries.
Dynaresource Inc

DynaResource discovers two new gold zones at San Jose Mine

DynaResource announces the identification of two high-grade gold targets, Victoria and Palos Chinos, at its wholly owned San Jose de Gracia mine in Mexico.
DynaResource Inc

DynaResource technical report validates 250000oz of gold and significant upside

DynaResource, Inc. unveils a promising S-K 1300 Technical Report for the San Jose de Gracia mine, revealing 250,000 gold ounces in Initial Mineral Reserves.
DynaResource Presentation

DynaResource Inc Investment Case – Gold Producer May 2025 (OTCQX:DYNR)

DynaResource is positioning itself as a rising gold producer with near-term growth and long-term district-scale potential.

