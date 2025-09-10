DynaResource value to rise in latest Corporate Presentation and Factsheet

Gold prices remained close to record levels today, supported by expectations of a US interest rate cut this month. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,655.77 per ounce, having reached an all-time high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday, while US gold futures gained 0.3% to $3,694.60.

The rise follows signs of a cooling US labour market, which have weakened the dollar and strengthened the case for rate cuts. Recent data showed weaker job growth and downward revisions suggesting the economy created 911,000 fewer jobs than previously estimated. Analysts noted this adds to economic uncertainty and highlights gold’s role as a safe-haven asset.

Markets now expect a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point cut at the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting. Investors are awaiting producer price inflation data and Thursday’s consumer price figures for further guidance on monetary policy.

Gold has gained 39% so far this year after rising 27% in 2024, supported by a weaker dollar, central bank buying, dovish monetary policies and ongoing global uncertainty.

DynaResource Inc (LON:DYNR) has released its latest Corporate Presentation and Factsheet in June 2025 summarising its Mineral Reserve & Resource Estimates.

Mineral Reserve & Resource Estimate

Key Economic Highlights

Life of Mine of 7-years with excellent potential to extend along strike and adjacent to the existing underground mine infrastructure

After-tax NPV of the Project is estimated at $84.4 M ($110.0 M pre-tax) under baseline scenarios of 5% discount rate and $2,500/oz Au.

An Operating Cash Cost of $1,327 (US$/oz Au Eq) and an All-in Sustaining Cost of $1,720 (US$/oz Au Eq)

At current spot prices above $3,200 per gold ounce, after-tax NPV expected to materially exceed $133.3M (NPV at $3000/oz gold)

Near-Mine Growth Potential

Growth potential remains in primary deposits under production; Tres Amigos, San Pablo Sur, and La Mochomera

Additional near-mine known targets underexplored

Regional Growth Potential

Extensive land package still minimally explored

Multi-million gold ounce potential

Total drilling of only 121,241 meters to discover over 1Moz resource

Discovery cost < $20/oz Au

