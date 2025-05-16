The gold miner redefining growth

In Mexico’s Sierra Madre gold belt, DynaResource is rewriting the rules of junior mining success. With remarkable growth from minimal capital, this rising producer is proving that disciplined operations can deliver outsized returns while keeping shareholder value intact.

DynaResource, Inc. has emerged as one of the most capital-efficient success stories in the junior gold mining sector. From a modest \$4 million start, the company has generated over $165 million in revenue through its San Jose de Gracia project in Sinaloa, Mexico. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that it has been accomplished with a fully diluted share count of just 27.5 million, avoiding the heavy dilution that plagues many mining juniors.

The San Jose de Gracia property covers 10,000 hectares and includes 34 mineral concessions with a rich history of production dating back to the 19th century. Historical records show over 1 million ounces of gold were mined between 1828 and 1910. Modern exploration has since identified large-scale, high-grade gold resources both at surface and at depth, including bonanza-grade zones that could substantially boost future production potential.

DynaResource has taken a self-funding approach, using operational cash flows to expand its mining and milling capacity without relying on dilutive financings. Since 2016, mill throughput has scaled from just 70–100 tons per day to more than 800 tons per day by early 2024, with plans to reach 1,000 tons before the year’s end. This operational scale-up has enabled the company to produce 25,677 ounces of gold in 2024, marking a 30% increase in milled ore year-over-year.

Financial results for Q4 2024 reflected a strong turnaround, with revenues doubling to \$14.8 million compared to the previous year and the company returning to profitability with net income of \$0.1 million. These results validate DynaResource’s disciplined, cash-flow-driven growth model and highlight the operational improvements that continue to drive shareholder value.

Looking to the future, DynaResource plans to begin a new phase of high-impact drilling in July 2025. The focus will be on extending known high-grade zones and unlocking additional resource potential in areas like San Pablo, San Pablo Sur, La Mochomera, and Tres Amigos. Early exploration work suggests these zones hold significant upside that could further expand the company’s production base.

DynaResource also takes pride in its community partnerships, investing in local education, healthcare, and infrastructure. This commitment not only supports long-term operational stability but also strengthens its reputation as a responsible mining partner in the region.

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX:DYNR) is a dynamic emerging junior gold company currently conducting test mining and milling activities, producing rich gold concentrates, and continuing exploration activity, through its 100% owned subsidiary in Mexico, DynaResource de Mexico SA de CV., at DynaMéxico’s wholly owned project – San Jose de Gracia;