Duke Capital Ltd 50.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Duke Capital Ltd with ticker (LON:DUKE) now has a potential upside of 50.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.



DUKE.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 46 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Duke Capital Ltd share price of 30 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 50.9%. Trading has ranged between 27 (52 week low) and 35 (52 week high) with an average of 1,003,712 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £153,658,448.



Duke Capital Limited, formerly Duke Royalty Limited, is a Guernsey-based provider of hybrid capital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business owners in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, combining the features of both equity and debt. Its hybrid capital solution caters to the needs of the underserved SME businesses without burdening the owners with a loss of control or refinancing risk. The Company is focused on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for shareholders and has a track record of achieving this across market cycles. Its three investment pillars are capital preservation, attractive dividend yield, and to provide upside upon exit. It works with commercial, financial and legal due diligence partners to ensure the standards of due diligence are adhered to in the investment process. Its flexible financing model enables multiple drawdowns to be used for bolt-on acquisitions.







