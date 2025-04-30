Drax powers Yorkshire’s future with £360,000 investment in STEM and energy resilience

In 2024, Drax Foundation channelled over £360,000 into Yorkshire, fuelling educational advancement and energy security. This strategic investment underscores Drax’s commitment to fostering sustainable communities and equipping the next generation with essential STEM skills.

In a significant move to bolster community development, the Drax Foundation, the philanthropic arm of renewable energy leader Drax Group, allocated over £360,000 to various initiatives across Yorkshire in 2024. This funding targeted key areas such as STEM education, energy efficiency, and support for vulnerable households, reflecting Drax’s holistic approach to sustainable development.

A notable beneficiary was Speakers for Schools, a prominent social mobility charity. With a £50,000 grant, the organisation facilitated STEM programmes for 510 young individuals aged 14-19 in York, Hull, and Doncaster. These programmes combined classroom learning with real-world business exposure, providing students with invaluable insights into potential career paths. James Webster, Donor Relations Manager at Speakers for Schools, highlighted the transformative impact of this initiative, emphasising its role in bridging the opportunity gap for underrepresented youth.

Addressing energy poverty, the Drax Foundation contributed £100,000 to the Fuel Bank Foundation. This funding supported approximately 1,400 households, offering immediate financial relief and guidance on energy management. Additionally, it enabled the expansion of the ‘Heat Fund,’ aimed at assisting off-grid homes in maintaining adequate heating, particularly during colder months.

Beyond Yorkshire, Drax’s philanthropic efforts had a global reach. In 2024, the Foundation distributed £3.6 million across the UK, US, and Canada, impacting over 25,000 young people through STEM and nature-based programmes. This included £2.91 million from the Drax Foundation, £695,000 via the Community Fund, and £11,500 through the Crisis Fund, which provided emergency aid in response to natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

The Foundation’s 2024 impact metrics are noteworthy:

13,606 children engaged in STEM education programmes.

7,406 participants involved in nature-based educational activities.

8,836 individuals gained access to improved community green spaces.

2,800 UK households received support to alleviate fuel poverty.

262 schools implemented energy-efficient solutions, such as LED lighting and solar panels.

232 grassroots initiatives received funding through the Community Fund.

Miguel Veiga Pestana, Chief Sustainability Officer at Drax, articulated the company’s vision: “Building stronger communities in the areas where Drax operates is the driving force behind our social purpose. Through our charitable giving, we’re empowering individuals with the skills and resources they need to thrive, while also making a tangible contribution to a sustainable future.”

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.