Doximity, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 4.3% Upside Potential

Doximity, Inc. with ticker code (DOCS) have now 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $65.00 and $31.00 calculating the mean target price we have $55.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at $52.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and the 200 day MA is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of 9.93B. The stock price is currently at: $53.21 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,358,709,021 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 61.16, revenue per share of $2.78 and a 11.83% return on assets.

Doximity, Inc. provides a digital platform for United States (U.S) medical professionals. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides tools to its members, which help them to collaborate with colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with medical news and research, and manage careers. The Company supports physicians in practice of medicine with mobile and clinical workflow tools, such as voice and video telehealth, secure messaging and digital faxing. The Company’s platform offers marketing, hiring, and telehealth solutions. Its marketing solutions enable pharmaceutical and health system customers to get content, services, and peer connections to medical professionals through a variety of modules. Its hiring solutions provide digital recruiting capabilities to health systems and medical recruiting firms. Its telehealth solutions consist of software tools that include voice and video dialers, designed to connect patients with care providers.