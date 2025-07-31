Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Stock Analysis: Navigating a Challenging Market with a Robust Cloud Platform

Broker Ratings

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO), a key player in the technology sector, specializes in software applications with a focus on cloud-based AI and data platforms. Despite a current market cap of $660.26 million and a stock price of $16.41, Domo presents a complex investment landscape for individual investors seeking both growth and stability.

Domo’s stock has shown significant volatility, trading between $6.62 and $16.41 over the past year. The recent price increase of $0.35, or 0.02%, places it at the high end of this range, suggesting a potential plateau. The company’s forward P/E ratio of -1,367.50 indicates expectations of future losses, which is a critical point for potential investors to consider.

Revenue growth remains stagnant at 0.00%, highlighting challenges in expanding their market share or product offerings. Additionally, the company reports an EPS of -1.89, reflecting ongoing challenges in achieving profitability. Despite these hurdles, Domo’s free cash flow stands at $38.16 million, suggesting operational efficiency and liquidity that could support future investments or strategic pivots.

Domo’s cloud platform, which connects employees with real-time data and insights across various devices, is a cornerstone of its business model. This platform serves a diverse geographical market, including North America, Western Europe, Australia, Japan, and India, positioning Domo in a competitive space with substantial growth potential if they can enhance their market penetration and product differentiation.

In terms of analyst sentiment, the stock is met with mixed reviews: 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The target price range from $9.00 to $20.00, with an average target of $13.60, suggests a potential downside of 17.12%. This indicates a cautious outlook from analysts, likely due to the company’s current financial metrics and market conditions.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70, while the 200-day moving average is $9.44, reinforcing its recent upward trend. The RSI (14) sits at 46.19, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at present levels. The MACD of 0.81, above the signal line at 0.76, might indicate a bullish momentum, but investors should remain vigilant given the broader market dynamics.

Domo, headquartered in American Fork, Utah, was incorporated in 2010 and rebranded from Domo Technologies, Inc. in 2011. The company’s strategic focus on integrating AI with data analytics across multiple platforms offers a unique value proposition. However, investors must weigh this against the financial challenges and market volatility that characterize its current standing.

Ultimately, Domo represents an intriguing yet risky opportunity. Investors should closely monitor the company’s financial health, market developments, and strategic initiatives to assess whether Domo can leverage its technological assets for sustained growth and shareholder value.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple