Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Analysis: Growth Potential with 28% Upside for Tech-Savvy Investors

Broker Ratings

For investors with an eye on the technology sector, Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) presents a compelling opportunity. As a leading player in the software-application industry, Docebo is gaining attention for its innovative solutions in the learning management system (LMS) space. With a market capitalization of $906.07 million, this Canadian company is making waves not just in North America, but on an international scale.

The current stock price of Docebo stands at $30.43, which reflects a slight daily change of 0.01%. However, the stock’s 52-week range, fluctuating between $25.85 and $51.45, highlights its volatility and potential for growth. The forward-looking P/E ratio of 20.59 suggests that the market expects robust future earnings, although traditional valuation metrics such as the trailing P/E, PEG, and price-to-book ratios are not applicable at this time.

A key highlight for investors is Docebo’s impressive revenue growth of 11.50%. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stands at 0.74, and a remarkable return on equity (ROE) of 41.12% underscores its operational efficiency. Moreover, with a free cash flow of over $42 million, Docebo demonstrates a strong capacity to reinvest in its business or pursue strategic acquisitions.

Unlike many tech companies, Docebo does not currently offer a dividend, maintaining a payout ratio of 0.00%. This approach aligns with its strategy to reinvest earnings into further growth and development, a factor that growth-focused investors may find appealing.

Analyst ratings add a layer of optimism, with eight buy ratings and three hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The average target price is set at $39.00, representing a potential upside of 28.16% from its current price. This indicates a strong confidence from the analyst community in Docebo’s prospects.

From a technical analysis perspective, Docebo’s stock is trading above its 50-day moving average of $28.24, but below its 200-day moving average of $36.86. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61.31 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a balanced view for investors considering entry points.

Docebo’s product suite is a key driver of its market success. Its cloud-based learning management platform offers a comprehensive range of tools, from personalized learning and advanced analytics to eCommerce and AI-driven content creation. By partnering with major platforms like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams, Docebo is positioned to capitalize on cross-platform integrations, enhancing user experience and broadening its customer base.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Docebo has established itself as a leader in the LMS space. Its focus on innovation and adaptability makes it a formidable player in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. For investors seeking growth within the technology sector, Docebo Inc. offers a promising opportunity, backed by strong fundamentals and strategic vision.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple