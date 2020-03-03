Direct Line Insurance Group Chairman Mike Biggs to step down

Mike Biggs, Chairman of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) since April 2012, has informed the Board of his intention to step down from the Board in 2020 following the appointment of a successor.

The Board’s process for the appointment of a successor is being led by Senior Independent Director, Dr Richard Ward.

Mike Biggs will stand for re-election at the Company’s AGM in May 2020 and will remain Chairman until his successor has been appointed in order to ensure a smooth handover.

Commenting on his decision, Mike Biggs said: ‘It has been my immense privilege to serve as Chairman of Direct Line Group since before the Company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2012. As I am now approaching the ninth anniversary of my appointment, and as our new senior management team is now firmly established, I believe that the time is right for the Company to be searching for my successor.’

