Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 25.2% Upside Potential

Diamondrock Hospitality Company which can be found using ticker (DRH) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8 and has a mean target at $10.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at $8.13 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 25.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $8.72 while the 200 day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $1,723m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.drhc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,157m based on the market consensus.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.